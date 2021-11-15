Philippines Duterte to run for election as senator, says DZRH radio

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will run for senator in next year's elections, DZRH radio said on Monday, quoting his aide Senator Christopher "Bong" Go.

DZRH said Go had responded "yes" to a question whether Duterte will vie for a senate seat in the 2022 polls.

Duterte's spokesperson earlier said the leader will join next year's election but would not compete against his daughter, who is running for vice president.

