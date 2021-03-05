Philippines' DoubleDragon Properties unit prices $302 mln REIT listing

MANILA, March 5 (Reuters) - Philippine developer DoubleDragon Properties Corp's unit on Friday priced the country's second real estate investment trust (REIT) offering at the top end of guidance, the company said in a disclosure.

DDMP REIT Inc's share sale will raise as much as 14.7 billion pesos ($302.66 million), after setting the final offer price at 2.25 pesos ($0.05) apiece. The office complex owner plans to sell up to 6.5 billion shares, including the over-allotment option.

REITs, which manage real estate assets such as office buildings and commercial centres that generate profits, are attractive to investors seeking regular dividends.

In August, AREIT Inc raised 13.6 billion pesos in the first offering of the asset class in the country.

Investors and bankers say consumer retailers and REITs are preparing share sales on the Philippine bourse that could top $4 billion, making the country the most active market in terms of fundraising in the region this year.

($1 = 48.57 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

