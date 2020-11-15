Philippines' DoubleDragon Properties plans $305 mln REIT listing

MANILA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Philippine developer DoubleDragon Properties Corp DD.PS said on Monday it is planning a 14.7 bln pesos ($305 mln) real estate investment trust (REIT) listing, the second offering of the asset class in the country.

DoubleDragon has hired six foreign and three domestic underwriters as it seeks regulatory approval this week, the property firm told the local bourse.

REITs, which manage real estate assets such as hotels, office buildings and malls that regularly generate profits, are attractive to investors seeking regular dividends.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.