DD

Philippines' DoubleDragon Properties plans $305 mln REIT listing

Contributor
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Published

Philippine developer DoubleDragon Properties Corp said on Monday it is planning a 14.7 bln pesos ($305 mln) real estate investment trust (REIT) listing, the second offering of the asset class in the country.

MANILA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Philippine developer DoubleDragon Properties Corp DD.PS said on Monday it is planning a 14.7 bln pesos ($305 mln) real estate investment trust (REIT) listing, the second offering of the asset class in the country.

DoubleDragon has hired six foreign and three domestic underwriters as it seeks regulatory approval this week, the property firm told the local bourse.

REITs, which manage real estate assets such as hotels, office buildings and malls that regularly generate profits, are attractive to investors seeking regular dividends.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DD

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More