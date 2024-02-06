Philippines' DMCI in talks to acquire cement manufacturer Cemex - sources

Adds details on Cemex' share price, quotes from source, and disclosures from DMCI and Cemex Philippines

MANILA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate DMCI Holdings Inc DMC.PS is in talks to acquire a unit of Mexican cement giant Cemex CEMEXCPO.MX, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The deal will be worth more than the current 21-billion peso ($374.93 million) market capitalisation of Cemex Holdings Philippines CHP.PS, one source said. A banking source said it could reach as much as about 40 billion pesos ($714.16 million).

The sources did not want to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media, and due to sensitivity of the deal.

Cemex Philippines' shares have surged by as much as 88% to 1.68 pesos per share this week, the highest in 38 months, on rumours of a deal.

"There are discussions, no board approval yet. They are looking at the numbers," the first source with knowledge of the deal said.

Two other banking sources confirmed to Reuters the ongoing negotiations.

DMCI and Cemex Philippines did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But in separate disclosures on Wednesday, both firms said their management were not aware of a definitive transaction.

