Philippines' DITO, Chelsea shares slide after report of possible sale

Contributor
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Published

MANILA, May 13 (Reuters) - Shares in two Philippine firms owned by a tycoon and close associate of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte tumbled in early trading on Friday, after Reuters reported a potential sale of the companies.

DITO CME DITO.PS, owner of the country's third-biggest telecoms operator, and Chelsea Logistics C.PS lost 7% and 3.8%, respectively, bucking a 0.3% gain in the broader stock index .PSI.

