Philippines' Del Monte files for IPO worth up to $910 mln

MANILA, April 28 (Reuters) - Del Monte Philippines Inc on Wednesday filed for an initial public offering (IPO) worth up to 44.1 billion pesos ($910.40 million), the corporate regulator said, in what could be one of the largest public listings in the Southeast Asian nation.

The maker of goods ranging from canned fruit to tomato sauce is seeking to sell as many as 804.23 million shares, including the over-allotment option, at a maximum price of 54.80 pesos apiece, filing documents showed.

In Philippine filings, IPO prices are typically set far above the final price. The number of shares for sale and the selling price could be cut as the public offer period approaches.

At the filing price, it would be the second-largest IPO in the Philippines, behind Monde Nissin Corp's share sale that could be worth up to $1.5 billion and starts in May.

So far, Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc's $627 million IPO in 2013 has been the country's biggest.

Proceeds from the Del Monte offering will be used by its parent firm, Del Monte Pacific Limited DMPL.SI, DELM.PS, to repay some loans.

Del Monte had initially planned to raise up to 13.5 billion pesos via an IPO in 2018, but was forced to shelve that plan because of poor market conditions.

The Philippines, once a laggard in Southeast Asia in share fundraising, is gearing up for a blockbuster year. It could be the region's biggest IPO market this year led by consumer and property firms.

Monde Nissin, a manufacturer of instant noodles and biscuits, will launch next month an IPO worth up to 72.45 billion pesos, including an over-allotment option, that puts it on track to be the country's largest-ever listing.

Asian Mergers and Acquisition Links Inc, an M&A consultancy focused on small and medium enterprises, also filed this week for an IPO involving 130 million primary shares at a price of up to 2 pesos a share, seeking to fund local and overseas expansion.

($1 = 48.4350 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Martin Petty and Ed Davies)

