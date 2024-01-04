Philippines December annual inflation eases to 3.9%

Adds full year, core inflation figures in paragraphs 3-4

MANILA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Philippines' annual inflation was 3.9% in December, down from than the previous month's 4.1%, thanks to lower food and utility prices, the statistics agency said on Friday.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast annual inflation of 4.0% in December, within the central bank's 3.6 to 4.4% projection for the month.

The December data brought full-year inflation to 6.0%, well above the central bank's 2%-4% target for 2023.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was at 4.4% in December versus 4.7% in the previous month.

