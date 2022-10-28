Philippines' death toll from Tropical Storm Nalgae climbs to 72

MANILA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Philippines has recorded 72 deaths from Tropical Storm Nalgae that caused floods in southern provinces, the country's disaster agency said on Saturday.

There were also 33 injured and 14 missing persons, disaster agency spokesperson Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro told the DZMM radio station.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Chris Reese)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.