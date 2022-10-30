Philippines' death toll from storm Nalgae climbs to 80 - disaster agency

MANILA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Philippines has recorded 80 deaths from flooding and rain-induced landslides after tropical storm Nalgae barrelled across the country over the weekend, with 31 others reported missing, the country's disaster agency said on Monday.

Half of the death toll was recorded in the southern autonomous region of Bangsamoro, where 10 were recorded missing, the agency said in a new bulletin.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

