Philippines' death toll from storm Nalgae climbs to 80 - disaster agency

Contributor
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ

The Philippines has recorded 80 deaths from flooding and rain-induced landslides after tropical storm Nalgae barrelled across the country over the weekend, with 31 others reported missing, the country's disaster agency said on Monday.

MANILA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Philippines has recorded 80 deaths from flooding and rain-induced landslides after tropical storm Nalgae barrelled across the country over the weekend, with 31 others reported missing, the country's disaster agency said on Monday.

Half of the death toll was recorded in the southern autonomous region of Bangsamoro, where 10 were recorded missing, the agency said in a new bulletin.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters