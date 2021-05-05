Philippines cuts planned 2021 pork imports, revises tariffs higher

MANILA, May 5 (Reuters) - The Philippines has decided to reduce the volume of its planned pork imports this year 254,210 tonnes from 404,000 tonnes, and revised the tariff rates higher, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

President Rodrigo Duterte's economic team agreed to adjust the tariff rates in a compromise deal with senators seeking protection for the local hog industry, it said in a statement, as the government rushes to address shortage of pork supply that has kept inflation high.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz, editing by Louise Heavens)

