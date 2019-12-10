Philippines cuts medium term growth targets, revises forex assumptions

Contributors
Karen Lema Reuters
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ

The Philippines on Wednesday said it has lowered its medium-term growth forecasts and revised foreign exchange assumptions.

MANILA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Philippines on Wednesday said it has lowered its medium-term growth forecasts and revised foreign exchange assumptions.

It trimmed this year's growth target to 6.0%-6.5% from 6.0%-7.0%. It also lowered its growth goals for 2021 and 2022 to 6.5%-7.5% from 7.0%-8.0%, but kept the 2020 target at 6.5%-7.5%.

The forex assumption is now 51-52 to the dollar for 2019, and 51-54 from 2020 to 2022, an inter-agency committee in charge of setting macroeconomic and fiscal targets said in a statement.

(Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((karen.lema@thomsonreuters.com; +632 841-8938;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More