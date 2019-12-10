Philippines cuts medium term growth targets, revises forex assumptions

MANILA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Philippines on Wednesday said it has lowered its medium-term growth forecasts and revised foreign exchange assumptions.

It trimmed this year's growth target to 6.0%-6.5% from 6.0%-7.0%. It also lowered its growth goals for 2021 and 2022 to 6.5%-7.5% from 7.0%-8.0%, but kept the 2020 target at 6.5%-7.5%.

The forex assumption is now 51-52 to the dollar for 2019, and 51-54 from 2020 to 2022, an inter-agency committee in charge of setting macroeconomic and fiscal targets said in a statement.

(Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((karen.lema@thomsonreuters.com; +632 841-8938;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.