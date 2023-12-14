News & Insights

Philippines converts $11.13 bln World Bank loans to fixed rate

December 14, 2023 — 08:07 pm EST

MANILA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Philippines has converted $11.13 billion worth of outstanding World Bank loans to fixed rate from floating rate, a move that could yield as much as $125.1 million in foreign interest payment savings, its finance ministry said on Friday.

The transaction, which was done last month, achieved an average fixed reference rate of 4.19% for the 40 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development loans, which is substantially lower than the prevailing rate, the Department of Finance said in a statement.

