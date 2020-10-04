Philippines' Converge targets country's biggest IPO after narrowing price

Contributors
Anshuman Daga Reuters
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Published

Philippines' Converge ICT Solutions Inc has narrowed the selling price for its market debut, with the fibre broadband services provider on course for the country's largest initial public offering (IPO) if it meets the top end of the price range.

MANILA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Philippines' Converge ICT Solutions Inc has narrowed the selling price for its market debut, with the fibre broadband services provider on course for the country's largest initial public offering (IPO) if it meets the top end of the price range.

Converge would sell its shares at 16.50 to 19 pesos ($0.3406 to $0.3922) each, sources with direct knowledge of the issue said on Monday.

At the upper end, it could raise as much as $680 million, they said.

Converge did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 48.4450 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Neil Jerome Morales in Manila Editing by Ed Davies)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters