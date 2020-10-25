Philippines' Converge shares flat after $600 mln IPO

MANILA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Philippine fibre broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc's CNVRG.PS shares dropped 0.12% at the opening bell on Monday, debuting in the stock market after a 29 billion pesos ($600 million) initial public offering (IPO).

Converge, which is banking on booming demand for fibre broadband as the coronavirus pandemic forces remote work and e-learning, sold 1.73 billion shares at 16.80 pesos apiece in the Southeast Asian country's second-largest IPO.

($1 = 48.41 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

