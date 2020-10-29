Philippines' Converge posts 71% revenue growth for Q3

MANILA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Philippine fibre broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc CNVRG.PS reported on Friday a 71% year-on-year rise in quarterly revenue after aggressively expanding its subscriber base ahead of a $600 million initial public offering.
Converge posted consolidated revenue of 4.2 billion pesos ($86.7 million) for the September quarter, bringing its nine-month revenue to 10.7 billion pesos, up 67%, it said in a statement.
The company did not disclose net income figures, but it said nine-month EBITDA grew 74% to 5.6 billion pesos.
Shares in Converge, which began trading on the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday following its IPO - the country's second largest - fell as much as 3% to 14.70 pesos after announcing its results, below its IPO price of 16.80 pesos.
Converge, partly owned by U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus WP.UL, is banking on a boom in demand for fibre broadband accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced workers and students to stay at home.
($1 = 48.4270 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies)
