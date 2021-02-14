Companies
TSLA

Philippines' Converge in talks with SpaceX on broadband satellite service

Contributor
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DELCIA LOPEZ

Philippine fibre broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc said on Monday it is holding talks with Elon Musk's SpaceX on a potential broadband satellite venture in the Southeast Asian nation.

MANILA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Philippine fibre broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc CNVRG.PS said on Monday it is holding talks with Elon Musk's SpaceX on a potential broadband satellite venture in the Southeast Asian nation.

In a stock exchange disclosure, Converge said it is looking at satellite technologies, including that of Space Exploration Technologies Corp., to provide high-speed internet to remote Philippine locations. "However, it is still very premature to talk about a possible partnership between Converge and SpaceX at this stage," it said, confirming news reports over the weekend. (https://bit.ly/3jPJyRF)

SpaceX did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

Converge's shares surged as much as 20% in early trade.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular