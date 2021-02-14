Philippines' Converge in talks with SpaceX on broadband satellite service

MANILA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Philippine fibre broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc CNVRG.PS said on Monday it is holding talks with Elon Musk's SpaceX on a potential broadband satellite venture in the Southeast Asian nation.
In a stock exchange disclosure, Converge said it is looking at satellite technologies, including that of Space Exploration Technologies Corp., to provide high-speed internet to remote Philippine locations. "However, it is still very premature to talk about a possible partnership between Converge and SpaceX at this stage," it said, confirming news reports over the weekend. (https://bit.ly/3jPJyRF)
SpaceX did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.
Converge's shares surged as much as 20% in early trade.
