Philippines' Citicore prices $125 mln IPO

Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Published

Philippines' Citicore Energy REIT Corp on Thursday priced its initial public offering at 2.55 pesos ($0.05) per share, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

MANILA, Jan 27 (Reuters)

It will allow the country's first energy-focused real estate investment trust listing to raise up to 6.4 billion pesos ($124.5 million).

($1 = 51.40 Philippine pesos)

