Philippines' Citicore Energy REIT shares open 9% up after $124 mln IPO

MANILA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Philippines' Citicore Energy REIT Corp CREIT.PS shares opened 9% higher on Tuesday, debuting in the stock market after its 6.4 billion pesos ($124.5 million) initial public offering.

Citicore REIT, which earns revenue from solar power assets, sold 2.5 billion shares, including an over-allotment option, at 2.55 pesos per share.

($1 = 51.41 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

