Philippines' central bank committed to bring inflation back to target

MANILA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank remains committed to bringing inflation back to a target-consistent path, its governor said on Saturday.

While the 2% to 4% target will be missed this year, inflation will normalise next year and in 2024, central bank Governor Felipe Medalla said in a country dialogue on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

