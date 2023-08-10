News & Insights

Philippines' cbank sees chance of inflation returning to target before Q4

August 10, 2023 — 09:40 pm EDT

Written by Neil Jerome Morales for Reuters ->

MANILA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - There is "some chance" that the inflation rate in the Philippines would return to the 2%-4% target before the fourth quarter, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila told an economic briefing on Friday.

Inflation was at 4.7% in July, bringing year-to-date inflation to 6.8%.

