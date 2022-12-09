Philippines cbank revises c/a forecasts for 2022, 2023

December 09, 2022 — 01:27 am EST

Written by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema for Reuters ->

MANILA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on Friday revised its 2022 and 2023 current account projections.

The central bank now expects a current account deficit of $20.5 billion or -5.1% of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, slightly smaller than its previous projection of $20.6 billion, or -5.0% of GDP.

For 2023, it expects a current account deficit of $19.9 billion, or -4.7% of GDP.

