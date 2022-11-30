Philippines cbank ready to adjust policy settings amid resilient economy

MANILA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Philippines' central bank said on Thursday it has leeway to adjust monetary policy given a resilient economy.

"The BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) stands ready to adjust its monetary policy settings," it said in a statement ahead of a Dec. 15 rate setting meeting.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.