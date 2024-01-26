News & Insights

Philippines cbank has anchored inflation expectations - governor

January 26, 2024 — 05:23 am EST

MANILA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The central bank governor of the Philippines on Friday said the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) had managed to anchor inflation expectations and control second-round effects.

Eli Remolona was speaking at the start of a reception event with private bankers.

