Philippines cbank chief: Likely 25 or 50 bps rate hike in Dec -Bloomberg TV

MANILA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will hike interest rates this month, but the monetary board is likely split between a 25 and 50 basis point adjustment, its governor said on Friday in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas "certainly will not do zero rate adjustment for December", Felipe Medalla said, while expressing relief that the U.S. Federal Reserve intends to scale back its interest rate hikes. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Writing by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Tom Hogue) ((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com; +63 939 3358559;)) Keywords: PHILIPPINES CENBANK/RATES (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.