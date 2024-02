MANILA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Philippine cash remittances rose 3.8% to $3.3 billion in December from a year ago, the central bank said on Thursday.

For the entire 2023, cash remittances through banks increased by 2.9% to $33.5 billion from $32.5 billion in 2022.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

