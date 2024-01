MANILA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Philippines and Canada have signed a memorandum of understanding for defence cooperation, CNN Philippines reported on social media platform Viber on Friday.

Reuters could not immediately get confirmation from the Philippine government.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema)

