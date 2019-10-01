Philippines can still hit 6% growth in 2019 - c.bank chief

By John Geddie and Fathin Ungku

SINGAPORE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Philippines' central bank chief said on Tuesday he remained confident 2019 growth would reach 6%, the lower end of its 6-7% forecast, but acknowledged it might just miss the mark.

Benjamin Diokno told Reuters third-quarter growth would likely be 6-6.4% and would accelerate further in the final quarter, offsetting some of the weakest growth rates seen in years during the first half.

"We are still confident we can get to 6% (in 2019)...but even if we hit 5.9% or 5.8% that is still one of the fastest (rates globally) given the slowing global economy," Diokno said on the sidelines of a business conference in Singapore.

Diokno said the economy "hit a bump" in the first half due to a delay in budget approval and uncertainty over corporate tax changes, but that the outlook had improved.

The central bank has cut rates three times in 2019, most recently last month.

Asked about further easing, Diokno said: "We are easing because last year we tightened too much...so we still have a long way to go."

He declined to say whether further easing would happen in 2019, saying it would depend on inflation rates which are currently "under control".

