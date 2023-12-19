News & Insights

Philippines can consider policy easing if inflation on downward path - cbank chief

Credit: REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

December 19, 2023 — 09:46 pm EST

Written by Neil Jerome Morales for Reuters ->

Recasts to add governor's policy comments

MANILA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank can start considering an easing of its monetary policy if inflation continued on its path and expectations remain well anchored, its governor said on Wednesday.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona at a press conference said the Philippines was not yet of out the woods when it comes to dealing with inflation.

The central bank kept its benchmark interest rate PHCBIR=ECsteady for a second straight meeting at 6.5% on Dec. 14, and said policy would have to stay "sufficiently tight" to bring inflation back to target.

On Wednesday Remolona said the economy could withstand the current interest rate and a rate cut was unlikely in the next few months.

Inflation eased for a second straight month to 4.1% in November from 4.9% in October and 6.1% in September.

That brought the average rate over the 11-month period to 6.2%, which was still well outside the central bank's 2% to 4% target.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.