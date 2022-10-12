Philippines c.bank's policy settings remain accommodative, says governor

MANILA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Philippines central bank's monetary policy settings remain accommodative, its governor said on Wednesday.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla also told a banking forum bringing inflation back to target remains the bank's "paramount" focus.

