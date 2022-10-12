Philippines c.bank's policy settings remain accommodative, says governor

Contributor
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

The Philippines central bank's monetary policy settings remain accommodative, its governor said on Wednesday.

MANILA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Philippines central bank's monetary policy settings remain accommodative, its governor said on Wednesday.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla also told a banking forum bringing inflation back to target remains the bank's "paramount" focus.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((karen.lema@thomsonreuters.com; +632 841-8938;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More