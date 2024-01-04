Philippines c.bank to ensure no unnecessary monetary tightening

Adds background in paragraphs 4-6

MANILA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank wants to make sure it does not unnecessarily tighten monetary policy, its governor said on Thursday.

The Philippines' economic growth prospects remain firm and the banking system is in good shape, Governor Eli Remolona said at a business event.

In December, the central bank kept its benchmark interest rate PHCBIR=ECI steady at 6.5% for a second straight meeting after a series of tightening moves to rein in inflation, including an off-cycle hike in October.

Inflation eased to 4.1% in November, bringing the year-to-date inflation to 6.2%, still above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4% for 2023.

Inflation figures for December will be released on Friday.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.