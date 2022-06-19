Philippines' c.bank sees series of rate hikes, says incoming governor

MANILA, June 20 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank's incoming governor on Monday signalled the prospect of a series of rate hikes this year that could extend up to 2023 to tame inflation.

"We are actually now preparing for a series of 25 basis points increase," Felipe Medalla, who will take office on July, told ANC news channel. Medalla sees at least two rate hikes this year, and further increases in 2023, if necessary.

The central bank, which last month started unwinding its easy money policy, will hold a policy meeting on Thursday.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.