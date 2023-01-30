Philippines c.bank sees January annual inflation at 7.5% to 8.3%

January 30, 2023 — 08:52 pm EST

MANILA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Philippine inflation was likely to be within a range of 7.5% to 8.3% in January, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The central bank said it will "continue to adjust its monetary policy stance at the necessary pace to prevent the further broadening of price pressures", after inflation hit a 14-year high in December. The Philippines' statistics agency will release inflation data on Feb. 7.

