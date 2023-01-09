Philippines c.bank sees inflation 'back to normal' near 3% later this year

January 09, 2023 — 08:50 pm EST

Written by Neil Jerome Morales for Reuters ->

MANILA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Philippine inflation is likely to be closer to 3% in late-2023 and in 2024, central bank governor Felipe Medalla said on Tuesday.

Medalla, speaking at a media forum, also said the economy remained strong and that pent-up domestic demand will continue driving growth.

"By the third quarter of this year, inflation will be back to normal," he said.

Annual inflation soared to 8.1% in December PHCPI=ECI, the highest since 2008, bringing the full-year average to 5.8%, outside the central bank's 2%-4% target range.

The central bank earlier this month said it was ready to take all policy action necessary to bring inflation back within the target.

Monetary authorities are meeting for a rate setting meeting on Feb. 16.

