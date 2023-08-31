Philippines c.bank sees Aug inflation at 4.8%-5.6%

MANILA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Philippine inflation was likely within the 4.8% to 5.6% range in August, the central bank said on Thursday.

Upward price pressures come from higher prices of rice and other agricultural commodities due to weather disturbances, and a sharp rise in fuel prices, the central bank said.

Prices have cooled for a sixth straight month in July, at 4.7%, and the Philippines' statistics agency will release August inflation data on Sept. 5.

