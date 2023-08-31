News & Insights

Philippines c.bank sees Aug inflation at 4.8%-5.6%

Credit: REUTERS/ERIK DE CASTRO

August 31, 2023 — 03:02 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

MANILA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Philippine inflation was likely within the 4.8% to 5.6% range in August, the central bank said on Thursday.

Upward price pressures come from higher prices of rice and other agricultural commodities due to weather disturbances, and a sharp rise in fuel prices, the central bank said.

Prices have cooled for a sixth straight month in July, at 4.7%, and the Philippines' statistics agency will release August inflation data on Sept. 5.

(Reporting Neil Jerome Morales)

((manila.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.