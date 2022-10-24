Philippines c.bank ready to take policy actions to fight inflation

Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Published
MANILA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Philippines' central bank is prepared to take all necessary monetary policy actions to bring inflation towards a target-consistent path, it said on Tuesday.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas remained vigilant in monitoring all risks to the inflation outlook, it said in a statement.

