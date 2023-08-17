Philippines c.bank keeps policy rate steady at 6.25%

MANILA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank kept its benchmark interest rate PHCBIR=ECI steady at 6.25% for a third straight meeting on Thursday.

All but one of the 20 economists in a Aug. 7-14 poll by Reuters had expected the central bank to leave its overnight borrowing rate unchanged. One predicted a 25 basis point rate hike.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

