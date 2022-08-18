Philippines c.bank hikes rates by 50 bps, as expected

Credit: REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

The Philippine central bank raised its benchmark interest rates by half a percentage point on Thursday, as expected, the fourth rate hike this year aimed at cooling inflation.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) lifted the overnight reverse repurchase facility rate PHCBIR=ECI to 3.75%, as predicted by most economists in an Aug. 8-15 Reuters poll.

The rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities were raised by 50 basis points to 3.25% and 4.25%, respectively.

Philippine inflation, which hit a near four-year high of 6.4% last month, averaged 4.7% in January to July, above the BSP's 2%-4% target band for the year.

