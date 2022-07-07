Philippines c.bank governor says ready to raise rates by 50 bps in Aug

MANILA, July 7 (Reuters) - The Philippines central bank is prepared to raise its policy rates by 50 basis points at its meeting in August to control inflation, its governor said on Thursday.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla also said the monetary authority was ready "to take further policy actions, if needed."

(Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

((karen.lema@thomsonreuters.com; +632 841-8938;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.