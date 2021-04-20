Philippines' c.bank governor says GDP could grow 6% to 7% in 2021

The two-week lockdown of the Philippine capital this month will likely slow full-year economic growth to 6% to 7%, central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno said on Wednesday.

The Philippines has set a 6.5% to 7.5% target this year, recovering from last year's record 9.5% contraction. The capital region and nearby provinces returned to tighter restrictions from March 29 to April 11 to slow the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

