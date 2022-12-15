Philippines c.bank chief: likelihood of zero rate hikes in next two meetings extremely low -Bloomberg TV

MANILA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The likelihood of zero rate hikes in the next two rate setting meetings is "extremely low", Philippines' central bank governor told Bloomberg TV on Friday.

Felipe Medalla said the central bank might have to do more to convince markets and bring inflation down by the second half of 2023.

