Philippines c.bank chief says no need to hike rates if no further supply shocks

MANILA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - There is no need for the Philippine central bank to raise interest rates if there are no further supply shocks like those seen in August, its governor said on Thursday.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona, in remarks ahead of the central bank's Sept. 21 policy meeting, also said Philippine inflation should hit the 2%-4% target range by October barring any further supply shocks.

