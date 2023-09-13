News & Insights

Philippines c.bank chief says no need to hike rates if no further supply shocks

Credit: REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

September 13, 2023 — 11:43 pm EDT

Written by Mikhail Flores for Reuters ->

MANILA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - There is no need for the Philippine central bank to raise interest rates if there are no further supply shocks like those seen in August, its governor said on Thursday.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona, in remarks ahead of the central bank's Sept. 21 policy meeting, also said Philippine inflation should hit the 2%-4% target range by October barring any further supply shocks.

(Reporting by Mikhail Flores)

((karen.lema@thomsonreuters.com; +632 841-8938;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.