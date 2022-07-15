Philippines buys about 110,000 tonnes feed wheat in tender - traders

Adds shipment periods, detail, from paragraph three

HAMBURG, July 15 (Reuters) - An importer group in the Philippines is believed to have bought around 110,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in a tender, European traders said on Friday.

Traders said two 55,000 tonne consignments were purchased, the first at an estimated $378 a tonne c&f and the second at an estimated $376.50 a tonne c&f.

Sellers were believed to be trading houses CHS and ETG.

Shipment of the first consignment had been sought during Oct. 5-25 if sourced from the Black Sea/European Union or Oct. 21-Nov. 10 from Australia.

Shipment of the second consignment had been sought during Oct. 20-Nov.9 if sourced from the Black Sea/European Union or Nov. 5-25 if from Australia.

It is believed the Philippines group made no purchase of 50,000 tonnes of feed corn also sought, which had been requested for shipment between Oct. 1-20.

Two other importer groups in the Philippines are also tendering for feed wheat on Friday, one seeking 50,000 tonnes and the other 40,000 tonnes.

Importer interest in wheat has been sparked this week with wheat futures set for biggest weekly drop in 3-1/2 months on expectations of an agreement to set up a safe Black Sea shipping corridor for Ukraine’s grain exports. GRA/

