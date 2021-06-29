Philippines builds war chest

Adds final order size and deal statistics

By Jihye Hwang

HONG KONG, Jun 29 (IFR) - The Republic of the Philippines has made its third visit to the international bond market this year, raising US$3bn from a two-tranche SEC-registered bond offering that included its largest 25-year note.

The South-East Asian sovereign priced a US$750m 1.95% 10.5-year note at 98.779 to yield 2.08%, or Treasuries plus 60bp, and a US$2.25bn 3.2% 25-year bond at 99.149 to yield 3.25%. The respective initial price guidance was plus 90bp area and 3.55% area.

The deal follows the country's yen and euro-denominated bond sales that were each priced in March and April this year as it faces a widening fiscal deficit because of the coronavirus crisis. The national government debt outstanding came in at Ps9.8trn (US$202bn) as of the end of last year from Ps7.7bn a year earlier, according to Moody's.

The sovereign's previous US dollar bond issue was in December 2020.

"The sovereign did have a view that rates could go up and wanted to meet some funding requirements earlier in the year and lengthen its maturity profile," said a lead.

Demand was skewed to the longer 25-year portion with US and Taiwanese investors showing strong support after the deal offered some new issue premium, according to the banker.

The deal received combined final orders of over US$6bn with US$4bn coming from the 25-year tranche. Almost two-fifths of the accounts that participated in the 25-year note were central banks, insurers and pension funds.

The lead estimated the 10.5-year note paid a new issue premium of around 10bp, while that for the 25-year bond came in at 10bp–15bp, referencing the sovereign's 25-year, 10-year and 10.5-year bonds issued last year.

"The sovereign had times when it paid less but the final pricing this time was within the range that the issuer was comfortable with," the banker said.

The 10.5-year bonds were wrapped around reoffer in secondaries on their first trading day on Tuesday, while the 25-year notes were seen 3bp tighter.

Largest trade

The new bonds mark the sovereign's biggest trade, with the previous record at US$2.75bn from the dual-trancher in December 2020.

Although the pandemic has disrupted the country's fiscal position, the Philippines had sustained a decade-long trend of improving fiscal metrics with national government debt outstanding falling to 39.6% of GDP in 2019 from 50.2% in 2010, according to Moody's.

"The heavy bias towards the 25-year offering underscores the enduring attractiveness of Philippine credit even against the many waves of tribulations stemming from this pandemic," said National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon.

The new senior unsecured notes have expected ratings of Baa2/BBB+/BBB, in line with the issuer.

Proceeds will be used for general purposes, including budgetary support.

Final orders for the 10.5-year tranche came in at over US$2bn from 113 accounts. Asia bought 37%, EMEA 36% and the US 27%. Funds took 60%, banks 30%, central banks, insurers and pension funds 9% and others 1%.

The 25-year portion received final orders of over US$4bn from 160 accounts. Asia took 39%, EMEA 18% and the US 43%. Funds bought 59%, banks 1%, central banks, insurers and pension funds 39% and others 1%.

Bank of China, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, Standard Chartered and UBS were joint bookrunners.

(Reporting by Jihye Hwang; Editing by David Holland and Vincent Baby)

