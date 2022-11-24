Philippines' budget deficit at $1.75 bln in October

Changes year-to-date 2021 budget deficit to trillion in paragraph 2, not billion

MANILA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Philippine government posted a 99.1 billion pesos ($1.75 billion) budget deficit PHBUD=ECI in October, the Bureau of the Treasury said on Friday.

It brought year-to-date budget deficit to 1.1 trillion pesos, versus the 1.2 trillion pesos a year ago.

($1 = 56.76 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

