Philippines' budget deficit at $1.75 bln in October

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

November 24, 2022 — 09:02 pm EST

Written by Neil Jerome Morales for Reuters ->

Changes year-to-date 2021 budget deficit to trillion in paragraph 2, not billion

MANILA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Philippine government posted a 99.1 billion pesos ($1.75 billion) budget deficit PHBUD=ECI in October, the Bureau of the Treasury said on Friday.

It brought year-to-date budget deficit to 1.1 trillion pesos, versus the 1.2 trillion pesos a year ago.

($1 = 56.76 Philippine pesos)

