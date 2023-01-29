Philippines' BPI looking at dollar bonds for up to $600 mln refinancing

Credit: REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

January 29, 2023 — 08:41 pm EST

Written by Neil Jerome Morales for Reuters ->

MANILA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Bank of the Philippine Islands BPI.PS is looking at issuing dollar-denominated bonds to refinance part of or its entire maturing $600 million debt papers, a senior official said on Monday.

The bond issuance could be done in the second quarter, Dino Gasmen, BPI treasurer and head of global markets, told reporters.

