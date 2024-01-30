Philippines bought Australian feed wheat in tenders - traders

HAMBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Importer groups in the Philippines are believed to have bought an unknown volume of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from Australia in international tenders seeking up to 96,000 metric tons, European traders said on Tuesday.

Two tenders each seeking 45,000 to 48,000 tons of feed wheat had closed on Friday and Monday.

The purchase was said to have been made in the high $280s a ton c&f. Shipment in both tenders was sought in April and May.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

