News & Insights

Commodities

Philippines bought Australian feed wheat in tenders - traders

January 30, 2024 — 03:34 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Importer groups in the Philippines are believed to have bought an unknown volume of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from Australia in international tenders seeking up to 96,000 metric tons, European traders said on Tuesday.

Two tenders each seeking 45,000 to 48,000 tons of feed wheat had closed on Friday and Monday.

The purchase was said to have been made in the high $280s a ton c&f. Shipment in both tenders was sought in April and May.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.