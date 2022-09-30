Philippines bought about 50,000 tonnes Australian feed barley- traders

HAMBURG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - An importer group in the Philippines is believed to have bought around 50,000 tonnes of animal feed barley expected to be sourced from Australia in an international tender which closed on Thursday, European traders said in assessments on Friday.

The group is believed to have rejected offers and made no purchase of up to 50,000 tonnes of feed wheat also sought in the tender, they said.

Barley price was unavailable. Shipment was sought in the full months of January, February and March, 2023.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

