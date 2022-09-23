Philippines bought about 45,000 tonnes Australian feed wheat - traders

HAMBURG, Sept 23 (Reuters) - An importer group in the Philippines is believed to have bought around 45,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat to be sourced from Australia in an international tender which closed on Thursday, European traders said in assessments on Friday.

The wheat was purchased at about $355 a tonne c&f for January 2023 shipment, traders estimated.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

