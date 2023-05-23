Philippines bought about 40,000 tonnes feed wheat - traders

HAMBURG, May 23 (Reuters) - An importer group in the Philippines is believed to have bought around 40,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in an international tender issued last week, European traders said on Tuesday.

Other details were unavailable. The tender had closed on May 17 seeking shipment in the full month of July.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

