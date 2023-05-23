News & Insights

Commodities

Philippines bought about 40,000 tonnes feed wheat - traders

Credit: REUTERS/Munish Sharma

May 23, 2023 — 05:49 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, May 23 (Reuters) - An importer group in the Philippines is believed to have bought around 40,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in an international tender issued last week, European traders said on Tuesday.

Other details were unavailable. The tender had closed on May 17 seeking shipment in the full month of July.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.