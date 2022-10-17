Commodities

Philippines bought about 165,000 tonnes Australian feed wheat - traders

An importer group in the Philippines is believed to have bought around 165,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from Australia in an international tender which closed late last week, European traders said on Monday.

It was sought in three 55,000 consignments for shipment in 2023 in January, February and March.

It was purchased at about $345 a tonne c&f. Sellers were believed to include trading houses ETG and CBH.

