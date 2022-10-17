Philippines bought about 165,000 tonnes Australian feed wheat - traders

HAMBURG, Oct 17 (Reuters) - An importer group in the Philippines is believed to have bought around 165,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from Australia in an international tender which closed late last week, European traders said on Monday.

It was sought in three 55,000 consignments for shipment in 2023 in January, February and March.

It was purchased at about $345 a tonne c&f. Sellers were believed to include trading houses ETG and CBH.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.